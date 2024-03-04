A cafe will be raising money for a museum with an Easter fair.

Digby’s Cafe, based in the Guildhall Arts Centre in Grantham, will be hosting the fair on Saturday, March 30, from 11am until 3pm.

Organisers say the day promises something for everyone, with games, entertainment, a chance to learn about local history and pottery demonstrations.

Grantham Museum. Photo: Google Maps

There will also be tombola, face painting, cakes and a visit from the Easter bunny.

Digby's Cafe staff.

The day will raise money for Grantham Museum.