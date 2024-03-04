Digby’s Cafe to host Easter fair to raise money for Grantham Museum
A cafe will be raising money for a museum with an Easter fair.
Digby’s Cafe, based in the Guildhall Arts Centre in Grantham, will be hosting the fair on Saturday, March 30, from 11am until 3pm.
Organisers say the day promises something for everyone, with games, entertainment, a chance to learn about local history and pottery demonstrations.
There will also be tombola, face painting, cakes and a visit from the Easter bunny.
The day will raise money for Grantham Museum.