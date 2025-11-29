Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025: St Wulfram’s Church recognised for sustainability work in winning Environmental Champion
A town church that blends centuries-old heritage with modern environmental action has taken first place at the Grantham Journal Business Awards.
The Environmental Champion Award, judged by Melinda Fairfax, senior strategic account manager at sponsor Enva, was awarded to organisations that could best demonstrate a commitment to reducing their carbon footprint.
Judges looked for clear evidence of care for the natural environment, improved use of resources by cutting waste, and increased environmental understanding.
The category was won by St Wulfram’s Church.
Melinda Fairfax, from Enva, said the competition had been “truly incredible” and reflected ambitions that were close to the company’s heart.
“What stood out for us as judges, though, was the fact that they really embody the community… they’re run by very passionate volunteers.”
The award was collected on behalf of the church by Thea Hood from Hood Parkes and Co, which works closely with the church.
“We’re really proud of them to have actually won this award,” she said.
“I think they’re going to be absolutely thrilled.
“The church has got an amazing presence in the community, they really support everybody and the fact they have managed to turn around a really difficult situation with the energy crisis is just wonderful.”
Also nominated was Project Waste and ZeroSmart Ltd.