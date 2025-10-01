Get ready to laugh as a town theatre hosts an exclusive comedy evening with an acclaimed stand-up comedian.

Grantham Guildhall will host a headline comedy night on Saturday, October 4, featuring Ed Byrne.

The show begins at 8pm in the Guildhall Theatre, promising more than two hours of laughter, including an interval.

Who’s excited for a night of top comedy with Ed Byrne and two mystery guests in Grantham?

Ed has built a career spanning three decades, appearing on hit television programmes such as QI, Mock The Week, The Graham Norton Show, and Have I Got News For You.

He has also hosted Live At The Apollo and the Comic Relief Bake Off.

His latest tour, Tragedy Plus Time, earned the British Comedy Guide’s Best Comedy Show of the Year award and sold out venues across the country.

Audience members can expect a night of sharp observational humour from Byrne, widely regarded as one of the UK’s leading stand-up performers.

Two mystery opening and middle acts are yet to be announced, but fans are encouraged to book early, with tickets priced at £36 and suitable for ages 13 and above.

This exclusive event forms part of the Guildhall’s ongoing programme of live entertainment, offering residents and visitors the chance to experience top-tier comedy without leaving Grantham.