Audiences can enjoy a night of laughter just in time for Christmas.

The next Funhouse Comedy Club returns to the Grantham railway social club in Huntingtower Road tomorrow (Thursday, December 19).

Topping the bill is winner of Dave’s Best Joke of the Fringe in Edinburgh 2017, Mark Simmons.

Mark Simmons

Having supported Sean Walsh and Rob Beckett on tour, he now regularly sells out his own theatre tours with his clever one-liners and intelligent material.

Opening the night will be British Comedian of the Year finalist for 2021, the down to earth and madcap Lindsey Santoro.

As she recounts tales of her misadventures, she never fails to leave the crowd in tears of laughter.

Completing the lineup is comedian, writer and presented John Mann, who has appeared on TV and radio, as well as supporting Phil Jupitus and Lenny Henry on tour.

Compere for the night will be Spiky Mike.

Tickets cost £17 and are available at https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/funhouse-comedy-december-2024.

Doors open at 7.15pm and the show begins at 8pm.