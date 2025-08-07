She was a pioneer in more ways than one and this August marks 110 years since Edith Smith was appointed as the first woman in Britain to serve as a police officer with full powers of arrest.

Stationed in Grantham during the First World War, Edith took on a role previously closed to women – who were still unable to vote at the time – which included patrolling the streets and tackling prostitution near two large army barracks.

Police constable Edith Smith.

Edith came to work in Grantham in August 1915 and following her success, just a few months later in December, Chief Constable Casburn signed her warrant card, giving her full powers of arrest. She became the first full time WPC receiving 28s (£1.40) per week.

In 2014 Grantham Civic Society honoured Edith with a blue plaque, on the wall of the old town police station.

Dr John Manterfield in the Trigge Library.

Current chair Dr John Manterfield said: “I think when we look back at Edith, what we can say with absolute certainty, she was a pioneer in Grantham and Grantham was a pioneer town by having her.

“There were thousands of soldiers going through those military camps and when they weren’t training, they wanted to go out, into the town. They wanted to go to the pubs and sometimes there were issues with drunkenness.

“Prostitution became an issue – these men were going off to war, many never having had a girlfriend. The medical officers were becoming increasingly concerned about sexually transmitted diseases – they wanted the men to be fit. Edith had real presence in the town dealing with this issue.”

Edith was born in 1876 near Birkenhead, Merseyside. She married William Smith and they had four children – three daughters, and a son, James. Edith was left to raise them when William died in 1907. The 1911 census shows Edith as a trainee midwife in London. When World War One broke out, women were given the opportunity to becoming involved in policing and Edith trained in London before moving to Lincolnshire.

In her first annual report Edith says it was necessary to know the town’s bad girls personally, so she might be able to distinguish them from the professionals (prostitutes) from nearby towns, who flocked through the streets at night.

Her report says: “My presence in the streets is sufficient to bring about order among girls. It has the same effect at the theatre and picture houses.

“I received nothing but courtesy and co-operation from the managements, as soon as I made my methods known, and they realised I was there to act as a deterrent to their houses being used by prostitutes as a hunting-ground and to look after frivolous girls likely to get into mischief.

“At my suggestion a Black List was instituted, and the girls after being cautioned several times were put on the list and refused admission. Now, with two or three exceptions, they have come into line. The prostitutes have found that it does not pay, and the frivolous girls have bowed down, and, after a short prohibition, have been taken off the list and are behaving well.”

By 1916 Edith was working alone in Grantham and dealt with hundreds of cases including cautions given to wayward girls for incidents such as larceny (unlawful taking), drunkenness and prostitution.

Dr Manterfield says Edith took no holidays or official time off, working day and night as required, with no pension or overtime. By April 1917 her pay had increased to £2 10s - more than some of her male counterparts, but she was tiring.

“By the end of 1917, she’d been on the go, non-stop for two and a half years,” he adds. “She resigned on January 4, 1918, citing ill health due to trouble with her chest, which became worse in winter owing to working in the fog and damp.”

Edith Smith when she was a nurse.

Edith reverted to nursing, taking the role of matron the town’s Lindus Nursing Home, before moving to another nursing home in Runcorn.

She died by suicide on June 26, 1923, aged 46 but her legacy lives on paving the way for thousands more female police officers.

You can find out more about Edith’s life through the displays in Grantham Museum and by consulting the Grantham Civic Society website.