Independent councillors under the Grantham Together banner have taken a majority of seats on the new Grantham Town Council.

Voters took to the polls on Thursday to choose their new councillors - the first since the council was last disbanded in 1974.

The election filled 22 seats across seven wards including three seats in each of Arnoldfield, St Wulfram’s, Harrowby, Barrowby Gate, Earlesfield, and Springfield Wards, with four seats available in St Vincent’s Ward.

The election took place on Thursday night. | Photo: SKDC

Just over 13,100 votes were cast for the town council elections, though 76 were rejected for various reasons.

The final results saw 11 members of the “Independent Member of Grantham Together political grouping elected, alongside four Labour councillors, one under the banner of the “Save Our Green Spaces Campaign”, two under the banner of “Democratic Independent - Working for Grantham” and three who were listed without announcing any party or grouping allegiance.

During the same vote yesterday, Conservative Marc Jones was elected for a third term as Lincolnshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner - although he did see his margin of victory vastly reduced.

Turnout for the PCC vote was 19.08% the second lowest since the elections began, however many wards in the Grantham Town Council elections saw higher voting figures.

The highest was St Wulfram’s Ward with a turnout of 24.8%, while the lowest number of voters turned out in Earlesfield Ward with a turnout of 12.15%.

Here are the results for each ward, those elected to each seat are in bold.

Arnoldfield Ward (three seats - Turnout 23.32%

- Mike Beckett (Unannounced) - 228 votes

- Rob Jackson (Labour) - 344 votes

- Paul Martin (the Save our Green Spaces Campaign) - 356 votes

- John Parkhill (Unannounced) - 289 votes

- Paul Stokes (Independent Member of Grantham Together) - 525 votes

- Helen Swettenham (Green Party) - 261 votes

Barrowby Gate Ward (three seats) - Turnout 24.7%

- Steve Billinghurst (Independent Member of Grantham Together) - 445 votes

- Jonathan Cook (Labour) - 362 votes

- Michael Ellison (Green Party) - 245 votes

- Linda Jackson (Independent Member of Grantham Together) - 461 votes

- Marie Reid (Independent Member of Grantham Together) - 441 votes

- Mary Whittington (Unannounced) - 265 votes

Earlesfield Ward (three seats) - Turnout 12.15%

- Steve Cunnington (Unannounced) - 284 votes

- Nik Pattison (Independent Member of Grantham Together) - 211 votes

- Ray Shrouder (Green Party) - 149 votes

- Lee Steptoe (Labour) - 254 votes

Harrowby Ward (three seats) - Turnout 19.9%

- David Burling (Labour) - 252 votes

- Vidmantas Dusevicius (Green Party) - 132 votes

- Declan Gibbons (Unannounced) - 339 votes

- Chris Noon (Unannounced) - 442 votes

- Bruce Wells (Independent Member of Grantham Together) - 451 votes

Springfield Ward (three seats) - Turnout 16.13%

- Ian Andrews (Green Party) - 238 votes

- Kevin Doughty (Independent Member of Grantham Together) - 268 votes

- Paddy Perry (Unannounced) - 140 votes

- Rob Shorrock (Labour) - 281 votes

- Elvis Stooke (Independent Member of Grantham Together) - 270 votes

St Vincent’s Ward (four seats) - Turnout 20.89%

- Verity Cross (Unannounced) - 103 votes

- Stacey Cunnington (Independent Member of Grantham Together) - 381 votes

- Patsy Ellis (Green Party) - 301 votes

- Tracey Forman (Labour) - 375

- Anne Gayfer (Green Party) - 306 votes

- Charmaine Morgan (Democratic Independent - Working for Grantham) - 565 votes

- John Morgan (Democratic Independent - Working for Grantham) - 468 votes

- Paul O’Reilly (Independent Member of Grantham Together) - 336 votes

- Michael Turner (Green Party) - 235 votes

St Wulfram’s Ward - 24.8%

- Tim Harrison (Independent Member of Grantham Together) - 602 votes

- Wayne Hasnip (Independent Member of Grantham Together) - 390 votes

- Ian Simmons (Green Party) - 270 votes

- Susan Swinburn (Independent Member of Grantham Together) - 495 votes

- Chris Turner (Labour) - 309 votes

Lincolnshire PCC Elections 2024 results in full:

- Marc Jones (Conservative) — 39,639

- Mike Horder (Labour) — 31,931

- Peter Escreet (Reform UK) — 15,518

- Lesley Rollings (Liberal Democrats) — 13,380

- David Dickason (English Democrats) — 7,739

