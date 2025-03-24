Eleven suspects have been charged with drug offences after a series of warrants were executed.

Police officers acting on intelligence carried out searches at addresses in Bingham, Arnold, Carlton, Pinxton, St Ann’s and West Bridgford on March 17 and 18 — teams also attended properties in Bolton and Cheshire.

The suspects appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on March 19 and 20 for their first hearing.

Nottingham Magistrates' Court.

• Milee Munroe, aged 49, of Belvoir Vale Grove, Bingham, has been charged with conspiracy to supply the Class A drug cocaine and Class B drug cannabis.

• Kaci-Leigh Stones, aged 20, of Gardendale Avenue, Nottingham, has been charged with conspiracy to supply the Class A drug cocaine and Class B drug cannabis.

• Leiran Dawes, aged 31, of Fraser Road, Carlton, has been charged with conspiracy to supply the Class A drug cocaine and Class B drug cannabis.

• Shiero Marquis, aged 35 of Oxclose Lane, Arnold, has been charged with conspiracy to supply the Class A drug cocaine and Class B drug cannabis.

• Shaun Lau, aged 36, of Burmese Road, Pinxton, has been charged with conspiracy to supply the Class A drug cocaine and Class B drug cannabis.

• Hayley Price, aged 37, of Costock Avenue, Nottingham, has been charged with conspiracy to supply the Class A drug cocaine and Class B drug cannabis.

• Daniel Yeboah, aged 42, of no fixed abode, has been charged with conspiracy to supply the Class A drug cocaine and Class B drug cannabis.

• Raheeb Ibrahim, aged 28, of Dirkhill Street, Bradford, has been charged with conspiracy to supply the Class A drug cocaine.

• Mohammed Waheed, aged 36, of Tonge Moor Road, Bolton, has been charged with conspiracy to supply the Class A drug cocaine.

• Angela Price, aged 60, of Greythorn Drive, West Bridgford, has been charged with conspiracy to supply the Class A drug cocaine.

• Nicholas Jones, aged 38, of Alferton Road, Nottingham, has been charged with conspiracy to supply the Class B drug cannabis.

Lau and Hayley Price have also been charged with conspiracy to smuggle Class B and Class C drugs into prison.

Hayley Price, Angela Price and Yeboah have faced further charges for the conspiracy to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a Class A and Class B drug.

Lau, Hayley Price and Stones have been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Lau has been charged with the alleged failure to comply with a serious crime prevention order.

Lau, Marquis, Hayley Price, Yeboah, Angela Price, Waheed and Jones were remanded in custody until their next court appearance.

Stones, Munroe, Ibrahim and Dawes remain on conditional bail.

The group are due to appear in Nottingham Crown Court on April 16.

Detective Constable Ben Jowett, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Drugs have a detrimental impact on lives and communities, and we are dedicated to disrupting their supply.

“I would like to thank all of our police teams who worked diligently across our investigation to put eleven suspects before the court.”