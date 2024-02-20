Air ambulance attends medical emergency in Isaac Newton Shopping Centre in Grantham
Published: 16:52, 20 February 2024
| Updated: 16:53, 20 February 2024
An air ambulance was called to a medical emergency at a town shopping centre.
The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance landed in a field close to the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre in Grantham just before 1pm today (Tuesday, February 20).
East Midlands Ambulance Service and Lincolnshire Police also attended.
One person was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.
The air ambulance left at about 3.30pm.