Air ambulance attends medical emergency in Isaac Newton Shopping Centre in Grantham

By Katie Green
Published: 16:52, 20 February 2024
An air ambulance was called to a medical emergency at a town shopping centre.

The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance landed in a field close to the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre in Grantham just before 1pm today (Tuesday, February 20).

East Midlands Ambulance Service and Lincolnshire Police also attended.

The air ambulance landed in a field nearby the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre in Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography
EMAS and Lincolnshire Police were also called to the medical emergency at the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre in Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography
One person was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

The air ambulance left at about 3.30pm.

