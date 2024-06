Emergency services were called to a collision on the A1 today (June 1st).

The incident was reported at about 9:15 am on the southbound A1 Grantham bypass between Harlaxton Road and Gorse Lane bridge.

A witness reported that the car had left the road, hit a sign and trees, and rolled over.

The collision was reported on the A1 at about 9am on Saturday morning. Photo credit: Paul Clark

Police, fire, and ambulance attended.