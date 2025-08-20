Grantham’s A52 London Road closed while fire crews tackle gas leak near Esso
Published: 18:34, 20 August 2025
A major town road has been closed while emergency services deal with a gas leak.
The A52 London Road in Grantham is shut both ways between the Springfield Road junction and the Esso petrol station.
Police have closed the road off to allow the fire service to sort a gas leak, which has said to have come from a vehicle in the area.
The closure of this key route has caused congestion on surrounding roads this evening (August 20).