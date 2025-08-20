A major town road has been closed while emergency services deal with a gas leak.

The A52 London Road in Grantham is shut both ways between the Springfield Road junction and the Esso petrol station.

Police have closed the road to allow fire crews to tackle the incident in London Road. Photo: RSM Photography

Two fire engines have attended the incident in London Road, Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography

Police have closed the road off to allow the fire service to sort a gas leak, which has said to have come from a vehicle in the area.

Police have closed Grantham's London Road. Photo: RSM Photography

Fire crews are on the scene. Photo: RSM Photography

The closure of this key route has caused congestion on surrounding roads this evening (August 20).