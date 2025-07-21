A person has died following a medical emergency in a town street.

Emergency services responded to an incident in Hill Avenue, Grantham, shortly after 1pm on Monday, July 21.

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) alerted Lincolnshire Police at 1.04pm while treating a patient at the scene.

Lincolnshire Police assisted at the incident with crowd control and traffic.

Officers confirmed the person died and that next of kin have been informed.