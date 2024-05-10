Firefighters were called to a crematorium.

A crew responded to an emergency call and the triggering of a fire alarm part-way through a cremation in Harrowby Road just after 1.30pm today (Friday, May 10).

No one was hurt but there was damage to the building.

Firefighters have been pictured at Grantham Crematorium.

A spokesperson for Dignity, which operates Grantham Crematorium, said: “The fire alarm was triggered automatically during the process of cremating a coffin.

“The building was immediately evacuated and nobody was hurt.

“While there is some superficial damage to the crematory, the room where the cremation equipment is housed, there has been no impact on any public areas.

“We will continue to liaise with a funeral director regarding a service that was due to take place this afternoon. All services scheduled for Monday will go ahead as planned.

“We would like to thank the fire service for their prompt action and co-operation.”