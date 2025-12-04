A crash on the A1 is causing delays this afternoon (Thursday).

National Highways reports the A1 in Lincolnshire is closed southbound between the A607 near Grantham and the B1174 near Little Ponton following a collision involving a car.

Emergency services, including Lincolnshire Police and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service, are at the scene.

Lincolnshire Police and Fire Service attend collision on A1 southbound. Photo: RSM Photography

Recovery crews arrived at 3.45pm, but clearing the incident may take some time.

National Highways contractors are attending after reports of standing water and an oil spillage on the carriageway.

Traffic congestion stretching towards Foston after crash near Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson confirmed a single vehicle collision on the A1 was reported to them just after 1.30pm.

They added that it was minor injuries, but the driver would be going to hospital as a precaution.

Traffic congestion stretching towards Foston after crash near Grantham. Image: AA Traffic Maps

AA Traffic News reports delays of around eight minutes, although maps show heavy traffic extending towards Foston.