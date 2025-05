A crash involving a car and a cyclist closed the A607 on Friday evening.

Police received the report of the incident along Harlaxton Road near the A1 junction outside Grantham at 8.56pm and urged motorists to avoid the area as emergency services responded.

The road remained shut until around 2am on Saturday.

The A607 was closed after car and cyclist collided near Harlaxton Road junction. Photo: RSM Photography

No further details have been released about the condition of those involved.