A long-serving shopkeeper is getting ready to retire after nearly three decades at the heart of village life.

Roy Holden, 67, will step down from running Harlaxton’s Village Store and Harlaxton Post Office on Thursday, July 31, marking the end of an era for the community.

Post Office services, including an outreach service in Marston, finished earlier, on Saturday, July 19.

Lesley and Roy Holden. Photo: Supplied

Roy and his wife Lesley reopened the then-vacant shop in 1997 shortly after moving to the village.

Although they had no initial plans to run a business, their background in retail and passion for community service soon led to the shop becoming a local fixture.

They introduced Post Office services in-store after the village’s original branch closed, and later launched an outreach service to surrounding villages including Eaton, Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir, Long Clawson, and Stathern.

Roy and Lesley Holden during their 20th anniversary milestone in 2018.

Several factors led to the decision to retire, including Roy’s age, declining footfall, changes in the village demographic, and the building owners’ plans to sell the premises without tenants.

“Roy has spent more than half his working life in that shop,” said Lesley.

“He’s always been someone who had time for people, and we’ve been able to carry on thanks to the loyalty of our customers.”

Roy and Lesley Holden. Photo: Supplied

She said the village had changed “drastically” over the years with plans for 200 further homes in the future recently passed and now including major supermarkets such as Aldi nearby.

The couple now live in Caythorpe.

Lesley, who retired a number of years ago, continues her work as a parish clerk, while Roy is exploring part-time options and looking forward to spending time in his garden.

“We would like to say thank you to the loyal customers we have had over the last 28 years,” said Lesley.

The pair are looking forward to a September cruise to the Canary Islands.