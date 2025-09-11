A family business that has served customers for more than four decades has said goodbye to shoppers after rising costs caused it to close its doors.

Radley Footwear Limited, the Clarks franchise at 57 High Street, Grantham, closed after 43 years, welcoming its final customers on Tuesday (September 9).

In a statement, a Radley Family spokesperson said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Radley Footwear Limited after 43 wonderful years of serving our community.”

Grantham’s Clarks store closes after 43 years, citing rising costs. Photo: RSM Photography

It said the decision had ‘not come easily’ and had been ‘considered deeply’.

The statement added: “Unfortunately, the increasing costs and mounting pressures of operating on the UK high street have made it unsustainable for us to continue this journey.”

The Grantham store has long served families, supplying footwear for daily life and children’s first shoes.

A family favourite for decades has said goodbye to Grantham shoppers. Photo: RSM Photography

The business said it felt “privileged” to have been part of so many lives.

“We have taken immense pride in offering quality products and services while striving to maintain the values and warmth of a family business,” said the spokesperson.

“It is the loyalty and friendships of our customers and the dedication of our incredible staff that have made this experience so rewarding.”

The spokesperson paid tribute to staff: “Thank you for your loyalty and hard work; none of this would have been possible without you.”

Customers have expressed sadness at the closure, reflecting its role in the community.

Grantham Town Councillor Linda Jackson (Ind) lamented that it was “another empty shop in Grantham”.

The Radley Family thanked everyone who had supported the business, adding that the memories and connections forged would remain cherished.

