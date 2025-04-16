Tenants will benefit from further energy-saving upgrades and community support, project leaders have confirmed.

An ongoing partnership between E.ON and South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) has improved the energy efficiency of 284 homes across the district.

The initiative, which forms part of the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF), aims to reduce fuel poverty and enhance community spaces, providing lasting support and strengthening resilience in South Kesteven.

South Kesteven District Council.

Solar panels are also due to be installed at Earlesfield Community Centre in Grantham West, contributing to SKDC’s sustainable energy goals.

The scheme also includes a social value package, which has supported community groups with donations such as Easter eggs, tinned goods and financial contributions to charities.

A spokesperson for SKDC said: “Working with E.ON, we’ve not only delivered warmer homes but have also strengthened local networks and improved residents’ quality of life.

“The social value package ensures residents feel supported beyond the works.”

In addition to practical support, residents in the Turnor Crescent in Grantham received Christmas hampers as thanks for their patience during the upgrade process.

Chris Norbury, chief executive of E.ON UK, said: “We aim to reduce high energy bills by improving insulation, ensuring homes are more sustainable and affordable in the future.”