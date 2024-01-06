An engineering company hopes to become more known in the local community following an award win.

Harlaxton Engineering was awarded Business Innovation at the Grantham Journal Business Awards on Friday, November 17, 2023.

The Business Innovation award - sponsored by South Kesteven District Council - is awarded to an organisation that best demonstrated the ability to break new ground with ideas and processes that substantially improve the commercial prospects of the business.

Harlaxton Engineering Services wins the Business Innovation award.

Harlaxton Engineering is a family-run company that provides utilities to residential, commercial and industrial developments.

Managing director Lucy Hibbert, who was away during the awards ceremony, said it was “really amazing” to win the award and that Harlaxton Engineering was “very thankful” for the win.

She added: “It definitely puts a mark on all of the hard work everybody puts in.”

Get the latest news to your inbox by signing up for The Briefing

Lucy believes a reason behind the award win came from its vacuum excavator, which is “essentially like a big hoover”, said Lucy.

She added: “So traditional methods of where we dig a trench with a digger and a dumper, the vacuum excavator allows us to excavate these via the hoover rather than the traditional methods.

“It’s a lot quicker, a lot more efficient and a lot safer for our operatives.”

Lucy also believes the company’s apprenticeship programme was another standout element for the award.

She said: “We’ve got about eight apprentices in various roles within the business now, so we’ve got a good setup to bring in fresh new blood.”

Looking to the future, Lucy hopes Harlaxton Engineering will become “more known within the local community”, especially with its ongoing apprenticeship programme.

She added: “We want to continue for years to come.

“It’s about getting recognition and being out there so local youth know that this is available.

“That is the main driver for us.”

On the night, Councillor Richard Cleaver, leader of SKDC said that Harlaxton Engineering had an “obvious culture of innovation” which “permeates throughout the entire business”.

Councillor Richard Cleaver, leader of SKDC, announces the winner of the Business Innovation award.

He added: “Their desire to improve and go forward for the good of the industry and business, is to be hugely praised and I believe that they are extremely worthy winners of this year's Business Innovation Award.”