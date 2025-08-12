An engineering firm has become the latest business to join a town’s thriving public art initiative.

Grantham Creates C.I.C and Pentangle Engineering have collaborated on a striking metal sculpture spelling ‘art’ in ornate lettering, displayed on Union Street Gallery’s wall, visible from the Lidl car park.

It symbolises the town’s vibrant commercial and cultural creativity.

The ART sculpture on the side of Union Street Gallery celebrates Grantham’s creative spirit. Photo: Supplied

Launched with South Kesteven District Council’s support, ‘Grantham is a Gallery’ currently embeds local art in around ten venues across town, with plans to expand.

Darren Whiting, founder of Grantham Creates C.I.C and Union Street Gallery, said: “Grantham is a vibrant town with a growing number of small and independent cultural businesses.

“It also boasts a wide range of unique and important commercial sector companies, such as Pentangle.

A vibrant painting of a man with a watering can, featured as part of the Grantham is a Gallery project. Photo: Supplied

“This collaboration has resulted in what we see as a beautiful conversation piece, highlighting Grantham as a creative place to live and work.”

Nigel Rivers, managing director of Pentangle Engineering, added: “Commercial sector companies are often mistaken as being all business.

“The work we do is high-level technology in robotics and engineering, shipped all over the world.

An evocative underwater scene displayed in one of the participating venues. Photo: Supplied

“But we remain at heart a local company and our work is driven by creative thinking. As such, we’re really enjoying working on projects like this.”

Grantham Creates C.I.C was formed in mid-2024 and opened the Union Street Gallery in December.

The gallery acts as the hub for the project, exhibiting work by up to 80 local artists and makers at any one time.

A detailed “pug rug” artwork on display in Grantham’s public art trail. Photo: Supplied

Other venues participating in the art trail include Coffee and Kitchen on Westgate, which displays original prints by Alison Reed and mixed media art by Jane Millum; the South Kesteven District Council leader’s office featuring original paintings by Darren Whiting; and the George Shopping Centre, where a diverse group of artists exhibit everything from abstract textiles to reclaimed wood sculptures.

Other venues — including The Reading Room, Café Nirvana, Newton House Care Home, Grantham Museum, Pendulum Gaming, and Piggy Bank Restaurant — host original prints, sculptures and paintings by Kim Raynor, Michelle Branch and Tricia Blatherwick..

The exhibitions rotate regularly, ensuring fresh and varied public art throughout the town. New venues, including the Angel and Royal and Tap and Tonic, are preparing to join the project soon.

Beautifully crafted pottery showcased as part of the local artists’ exhibition. Photo: Supplied

Public response has been positive.

The project’s organisers believe it plays a key role in changing perceptions of Grantham as a creative and culturally rich town.

Plans are underway for further public art projects, including a collaboration with Pentangle Fabrications on a butterfly-themed installation.

A colourful painting of flowers in a vase exhibited at one of the art trail venues. Photo: Supplied

Grantham Creates C.I.C also supports community engagement through workshops in printmaking, life drawing, paper crafts, poetry and textiles at Union Street Gallery.

A free drop-in art club will start soon for all skill levels.

Union Street Gallery is open from 10am to 4pm Tuesday to Saturday.

More details are available at www.unionstreetgalleryuk.co.uk.