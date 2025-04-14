Families can enjoy some circus entertainment over the long Easter weekend.

Boom Circus is setting up at Belvoir Castle near Grantham, on April 19, 20 and 21 for three days of circus fun.

Performing two shows a day at 1.30pm and 4.30pm, audiences will see breath-taking acrobatics and jaw-dropping aerial feats.

Boom Circus is heading to Belvoir Castle

Central character Bert will be trying to get the crowds roaring with laughter, as well as oohing with disbelief as he conquers his fears in a performance that defies gravity.

Artiste coordinator Maya Tenenbaum Jones from Boom Circus said: “The whole team are really looking forward to meeting our audiences at Belvoir Castle this Easter and excited to bring a family show which offers entertainment for everyone to enjoy together.

Belvoir Castle near Grantham.

“It’s our goal to amaze them with daring moves all whilst telling the story of Bert, which highlights the importance of pushing yourself out of your comfort zone.”

If people are inspired by the acts, they can give the circus skills a go themselves in workshops held over the three days.

A performance by Boom Circus

A performance by Boom Circus

Adults and children can immerse themselves in skills such as juggling, unicycling, stilt walking, hula hooping, diabolo and plate spinning.

From April 5 until April 28, families can also ‘clown around’ in the adventure playground as there will be a circus-themed trail with twists and turns at every corner.

Children enjoying the adventure playground at Belvoir Castle

The trail will lead to the iconic hall of mirrors with a circus-inspired surprise at the end.

Belvoir’s animal park will also reopen in time for the Easter holidays.

Eleanor Melville, marketing manager at Belvoir Castle added: “Belvoir Castle is a beautiful one-stop destination in the heart of the midlands for families, groups of friends and loved ones looking to get together over Easter and the school holidays.

Children enjoying the adventure playground at Belvoir Castle

“Boom Circus is a hugely talented team of entertainers that will provide fun for every generation of the family.

“With a variety of themed activities taking place in the playground and around the Belvoir retail village there’s plenty to keep everyone amused and help parents juggle everybody’s interests.”

Standard tickets will then cost £12 for children (three to 16 years old) and £25 for adults.

To find out more, go to https://www.belvoircastle.com/singleevent/easter-boom-circus/

