An entrepreneur has transitioned from a career in cybersecurity to pursue a long-standing passion for owning his own business.

Ashley Fleet, 36, has founded Ash Automotive Group Ltd, which specialises in customising and delivering commercial vehicles for local tradespeople and small businesses.

Based at Richmond House in Long Bennington Business Park, his company sources used commercial vehicles, converts them to client specifications, and offers customisation services such as signwriting, internal racking, and exterior styling.

Ashley’s vision is to provide practical and affordable solutions to independent businesses that rely on commercial vehicles but often struggle with high costs.

“I’ve always wanted to start my own business, and over the years, that burning desire has become more and more prevalent,” said Ashley.

“In the last couple of years, after owning a camper van myself, I started thinking: I see a lot of people offering leisure services using commercial vehicles, but there wasn’t really anyone offering services to tradespeople or those who want to combine both trade and leisure.”

Rising commercial vehicle prices made affordability a challenge, so he focused on quality used models.

“When we did our market research, one of the things we saw was that getting hold of commercial vehicles can be quite a challenge. If you’re a new business like ours, you don’t necessarily have the capital to spend on a brand-new vehicle,” said Ashley.

Ash Automotive works with a range of industries, from carpenters to florists, ensuring that their vehicles reflect their brand identity.

For instance, a carpenter recently approached Ash Automotive seeking a vehicle that could accommodate both passengers and cargo.

Each project begins with a blank canvas before adding signwriting, racking, and custom fittings.

“Many small businesses use commercial vehicles daily, but they don’t necessarily utilise them to represent their brand or identity. We help clients make their vehicles work harder for them,” said Ashley.

Ashley’s cybersecurity background may be unusual for an automotive business, but his financial experience laid the foundation and provided him with the skills and knowledge to launch and manage his own business.

With deep roots in Grantham, Ashley is passionate about keeping his business connected to the local community.

He admits that starting a new business that required significant financial capital was a challenge, but his determination and passion for the automotive industry propelled him forward.

“I’ve lived in Grantham my whole life, and I want to support local businesses. My goal is to see more tradespeople in the area driving Ash Automotive vehicles,” he said.

Ashley urges aspiring entrepreneurs to take the leap despite the challenges.

“You only live once. If you want to do something, pursue it—you never know otherwise,” he said.

For more information, visit ashautomotive.co.uk or call 01400 630130.