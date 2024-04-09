An escape room has closed after three years.

Grantham VR Escape in London Road closed its doors in February after opening in May 2021.

Owner Christopher Boswell said the business closed “due to a lack of trade and not being financially viable to remain open”.

VR Escape was located in London Road, Grantham.

He added: “I will miss the excitement it brought to people who had no other way to be able to enjoy the services we offered.

“A big thank you to everyone that did support the business and visited, some being repeat customers who did very much enjoy it.”