Estate agent staff have raised over £400 for a cancer charity.

Staff from Belvoir Grantham held a coffee morning last Friday (September 27) in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

As a result, the staff raised £417.12 for the cancer charity.

Staff at Belvoir Grantham.

A Belvoir spokesperson said: “We pride ourselves on helping this worthy cause and are delighted with the response from the local community who came along to help us raise money for Macmillan.”

Some of the sweet treats that were on offer.

Local businesses donated sweet treats to Belvoir’s coffee morning including: Sweet Bee Bakes, Nan’s Nice Cakes, S&E Cakes, Hawkens Gingerbread, Reflect Recruitment Group, STAR Selfstore Grantham, B&Q Grantham, Emma Jopling Beauty, Boyes, Johnsons the Cleaners and Rymans.