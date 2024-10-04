Belvoir Grantham raises over £400 from Macmillan Coffee Morning
Estate agent staff have raised over £400 for a cancer charity.
Staff from Belvoir Grantham held a coffee morning last Friday (September 27) in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.
As a result, the staff raised £417.12 for the cancer charity.
A Belvoir spokesperson said: “We pride ourselves on helping this worthy cause and are delighted with the response from the local community who came along to help us raise money for Macmillan.”
Local businesses donated sweet treats to Belvoir’s coffee morning including: Sweet Bee Bakes, Nan’s Nice Cakes, S&E Cakes, Hawkens Gingerbread, Reflect Recruitment Group, STAR Selfstore Grantham, B&Q Grantham, Emma Jopling Beauty, Boyes, Johnsons the Cleaners and Rymans.