A family-owned estate agents’ has acquired a new property management business.

Mark Newton, owner of Newton Fallowell in Grantham, has teamed up with his son David Newton and daughter Grace Newton to take over East Midlands Property Management (EMPM).

EMPM has a branch in Westgate, Grantham and Cartergate in Newark. Mark will be the chairperson of the company, with David taking over a managing director and Grace as sales director.

Mark Newton (middle) with his son David (left) and daughter Grace (right)

Mark said: “East Midlands Property Management has been quietly and professionally managing some of the very best properties in the area for 39 years.

“The business has a total of 462 rental properties under management and the branches in Grantham and Newark will continue to operate as normal under the East Midlands Property management brand.”

Alongside the acquisition of EMPM, the Newton family has also launched the David Grace Estate Agency.

This business will work alongside EMPM. Nine workers who work for the Grantham and Newark branches will also be transferred to the new company.

Mark added: “This means that tenants and landlords will experience no disruption or change to the management of their properties.

“Clients will be interacting with exactly the same team that has managed their properties effectively in previous years.”

On the completion of the sale, former EMPM owner Peter Mills said: “We have had a number of approaches for the business in recent years, but when the Newton family approached us with their proposals for taking the business forward, we felt it was a perfect match for our clients and our staff.

“Having personally been involved in the business for 30 years I am confident that the future of East Midlands Property Management is in good hands.”