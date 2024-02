Landlords will be able to get free advice at a clinic.

Belvoir, in Grantham, is teaming up with JMP Solicitors to hold the clinic on Friday, February 23, from 3pm until 5pm, in St Peter’s Hill.

The Belvoir team will be there on hand to answer any questions new and existing landlords may have.

Belvoir in St Peter's Hill, Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

There will also be light refreshments available.