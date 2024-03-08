After a deep winter clean, an estate home has reopened for the visitor season.

Belton House, near Grantham, has reopened its doors ahead of National Lottery week, which runs from tomorrow (Saturday, March 9) until Sunday, March 17.

This year, visitors are taken on a “voyage of discovery”, exploring the precious materials on display in the house collected by the Brownlow family.

Belton House

Fiona Hall, property curator at Belton Estate, said: “The movement of people, objects, skills, and ideas grew from the 16th century and altered the English country house forever.

“From European portraits to Chinese porcelain, we’re highlighting the rich variety of globally influenced treasures we have here at Belton, with new displays to explore.”

Visitors can enjoy free entry to Belton House by showing their National Lottery ticket, scratchard or instant win ticket.

Late seventeenth-century Italian, lapis lazuli cabinet in the Blue Dressing Room at Belton House near Grantham. Photo: National Trust Images/Annapurna Mellor

The ticket or scratchard can be used no matter when it was bought and up to four 18-year-olds can accompany a lottery ticket holder.

Belton House is open from Thursday to Mondays from 11am until 4pm.

On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, it is open for Spotlight on Conservation on a tour-basis only. This is pre-bookable through the Belton House website at https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/nottinghamshire-lincolnshire/belton-estate.

