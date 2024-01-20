An estate manager was left “overwhelmed” when she was announced as an award winner.

Carly French, of the Belvoir Group, was named as Employee of the Year at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2023.

Carly first joined Belvoir in 2012 as a business mentor and was training to be a business development manager.

Carly French, of the Belvoir! Group, is presented with her Employee of the Year award by David O'Brien.

More opportunities then came her way and she has now been with the company for 11 years.

“I will always ensure that I try to go the extra mile and the same with my team, to provide our clients with the best possible customer experience and quality of service”, said Carly.

She added: “I offer a very professional quality service, but I’ve got a strong local knowledge and I have the backing of the central office.

“I enjoy meeting with the clients, assisting them with finding the right investment property, ensuring that we offer everything that we’ll be able to support them in any circumstance.

“I’ve really got a passion about what I do. I’ve got a passion for investing in my team.

“I absolutely live and breathe the office.”

When Carly was announced as Employee of the Year, she said was “overwhelmed”.

She said: “I was emotional. It was that self recognition for me.

“I get self recognition from my superiors in terms of my regular reviews and the company winning awards and of course I get customer testimonials.

“But, to win a business award that is Employee of the Year is the ultimate award and recognition for the hard work, efforts and dedication that I put into the branch and I won’t ever stop it.

“It’s a real career highlight for me.”

Carly said the “commitment” and “support” of her team also contributed towards her win.

She said: “Everybody plays a vital and integral part of the team, like cogs in a wheel.

“I need the support of those around me and I completely value every single staff member that is in my team.

“I value their input, their commitment and their dedication that they put in day to day for us.”

Looking to the future, Carly hopes to own her own branch one day.

“That would certainly be the epitome of success for me”, she said.

Carly added: “I aspire to be part of the same company. I absolutely love what I do and I love the support that I do get from the central office.

“I wouldn’t be in the position that I am now without their support.”