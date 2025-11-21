Festive lights, crafts and new displays return to a historic estate from tonight.

Belton Estate, near Grantham, will launch its festive programme today (November 21) with the return of its Christmas light trail and a series of new seasonal attractions.

The National Trust property’s festive fun is open until Wednesday, December 31.

Visitors invited to enjoy lights, crafts and seasonal treats across the estate.

Visitors will find the estate’s gardens transformed with laser light shows, fire gardens, floating lights on the lake and newly created projected illuminations on the house.

Families can now bring dogs on short leads, making the event more accessible to visitors wishing to enjoy the trail together.

While the house remains closed, staff and volunteers continue to prepare its interior for the Textures and Treasures theme, which highlights the materials and hidden gems found across Belton’s collection.

Light trail, crafts and new house displays promise festive fun for families.

Volunteers have also crafted golden objects for a new children’s trail, where youngsters join Father Christmas’s elves to hunt for missing items on a present list.

Charlotte Beaver, visitor operations and experience manager, said excitement on site continues to grow.

She thanked the teams “working hard decorating the house and making sure the collection is looking its best”, adding that being part of many families’ festive traditions “is a wonderful privilege”.

Belton will also run festive family craft sessions on Thursdays and Saturdays throughout winter, giving visitors the chance to create personal gifts such as stencil cards, wooden decorations and gift bags.

Seasonal food, including mince pies and turkey baps, will be available at the Stables Café, while the Coach House Shop offers gift ideas and festive treats.

More details about Christmas at Belton are available on the National Trust website at nationaltrust.org.uk/Belton and through Belton’s social media channels, @BeltonEstateNT on Facebook and Instagram.