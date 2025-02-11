Two friends are inviting members of the ton to a Bridgerton-style ball in memory of a Grantham teenager.

Debby Summers and Hayley Goodwin-Wilson are hosting the ball on Saturday, July 12, at Belton Park Golf Club in Grantham.

The event is in aid of Evelyn’s Butterfly Effect - set up in memory of Grantham girl Evelyn Gibson - and will be raising money for Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), a charity which has recently worked with the group.

Friends Hayley Goodwin-Wilson (left) and Debby Summers (right)

The idea to hold a ball in the theme of the popular Netflix series - which Debby and Hayley are big fans of - was last year when Debby turned 50.

She said: “I turned 50 towards the end of last year and didn’t really want to do anything.

“My friends questioned why I wasn’t doing anything as I was really outgoing.

The poster for the event

“We planned something as it got closer my nerves got the best of me. I withdrew quite a lot and didn’t do anything on my birthday.

“Then, talking to Hayley at the beginning of the year, I said I regretted not doing something and she said ‘why do you have to do anything to celebrate your birthday?’.

“One thing led to another and we thought we absolutely love Bridgerton, so let’s host a ball!

“We then thought it would be brilliant to do a fundraiser, so we looked at Evelyn's Butterfly Effect.

“Because of my nerves and my anxiety, what better than to do something for a group like this.”

Evelyn Gibson died in 2022, aged 15 years old. Her mother and step father, Jack and Jenni Swift, set up Evelyn’s Butterfly Effect in her memory, which aims to share random acts of kindness.

Evelyn Gibson.

Debby and Hayley wanted to hold the ball in memory of Evelyn and raise awareness of the good work Jack and Jenni do in her memory.

Debby added: “We have followed the group for the last couple of years. I have been in awe of her family.

“I am a mother of five children. I couldn’t even comprehend what they have been through.

“Jack and Jenni are so inspirational. What they went through and being able to turn it into something positive with spreading acts of kindness, I wouldn’t be able to do what they did.

“So, we wanted to say ‘we hear you’ and ‘we think you are wonderful’ and that we wanted to do this random act of kindness for them and Evelyn.”

The ball will include a three-course meal, Bridgerton-style music, decorations and a raffle.

Some of the decorations will be inspired by Evelyn, including butterflies scattered around the venue and cartoons with Evelyn in Regency era clothing.

At the end of January, Jack and Jenni announced they were working with CALM in a new national campaign aiming to prevent suicide amongst young people.

A video was released looking back on Evelyn’s life up to her 16th birthday, a birthday she didn’t get to celebrate.

Debby and Hayley started to plan the ball before this campaign was announced.

Debby said: “The video really tugs at your heartstrings. You never know what is around the corner or what people are going through, so you have to appreciate life and live it to the fullest.”

On the ball, Jenni and Jack said: “We are deeply humbled that Debby and Hayley, who we have never met, are organising this incredible event in memory of our daughter Evelyn.

“Their generosity is truly heartwarming. A wonderful act of kindness.

“They kindly wished to donate all proceeds to Evelyn's Butterfly Effect, but as we are not a registered charity, we are unfortunately unable to accept.

“After discussion, we’ve agreed that the funds raised will instead go to CALM, a fantastic suicide prevention charity we are currently working with.

“We wish Debby and Hayley every success with this fabulous event.”

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased by contacting Matt Taylor, catering manager at Belton Park Golf Club, on 07572705971 or email cateringmanager@beltonpark.co.uk.

If any businesses also wish to offer prizes for the raffle, they can email Debby at debbylamb@ymail.com.