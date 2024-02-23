Potential candidates for a new town council are invited to a briefing event.

Elections for the new Grantham Town Council will take place on Thursday, May 2, where 22 candidates will be elected.

Those interested are invited by South Kesteven District Council to find out more about the selection process at a meeting on Wednesday, March 6, at the council chambers in St Peter’s Hill.

The Guildhall in Grantham.

Returning officer and SKDC chief executive Karen Bradford said: “A councillor can make a real difference to their local community, by representing the views of local people to ensure the community gets the right services, supporting individual residents with an issue, or helping shape the community by driving forward new ideas.

“We have arranged this information session for prospective candidates who may wish to put themselves forward to help decide local issues.

“The new council is being called a Parish Council for the election, although it is likely the new body would choose to call itself a Town Council once it becomes active.”

There will be four councillors for the St Vincent’s Ward and three for each of the remaining wards.

The move to a town council will be the first time in nearly 50 years Grantham has had one.

In a move that was approved last November, it has been described as a “historic moment” for Grantham that will allow residents to be “masters of their own destiny”.

The formal process begins on Friday, March 22 and candidates must send in their nomination papers by Friday, April 5 by 4pm.

The other deadlines are as follows:

• Register to vote deadline: Tuesday, April 16 at midnight

• Apply to vote by post deadline: Wednesday, April 17 at 5pm

• Apply to vote by proxy deadline: Wednesday, April 24 at 5pm

• Apply for a Voter Authority Certificate by 5pm Wednesday, April 24

• Polling day: 7am to 10pm on Thursday, May 2

Those interested in attending the briefing can register in advance by emailing elections@southkesteven.gov.uk