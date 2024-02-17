An event is being held to mark two years since the start of the Ukrainian war and give people an insight into the country’s culture.

The Jubilee Church Life Centre, in London Road, Grantham, will be hosting the ‘Taste of Ukraine’ event on Saturday, February 24, from 5pm until 8pm.

The event will see Ukrainian food being served, alongside craft stalls on display, videos showcasing Ukrainian culture and much more.

Left to right: Betty Berthebaud, Oksana, Maryna Yakubovslca, Olha Skiryn and Karen Marlor.

It will also raise money for Save Ukraine, a charity that helps families and children affected by war.

Karen Marlor, who has got to know Ukrainian women over the past two years through her work with the Jubilee Church, said the woman will “get through the day by being there for each other”.

She added: “The reason we are doing this is because it’s been two years.

“Nobody even thought they [the Ukrainian women] would be coming to Britain for two years, some haven’t even seen their family for two years.

“Last year, many tears were shed. We had more than 50 people gathered together and I’m expecting the same amount.”

The women preparing food for the 2023 event.

The Ukrainian women have been busy preparing for the event.

Karen said that keeping busy “gives them a purpose and helps them through a really difficult time”.

A few hours before the event, a company called GoGro - an initiative that works with communities to learn more about food - will be helping the women to prepare Ukrainian dishes that will be served on the night.

Some of the teenagers have also been conducting research and working each on a ‘top 10 facts’ sheet on Ukrainian culture, buildings, food and much more.

These will be on display around the room on the night.

The Jubilee Church Centre has provided the Ukrainian refugees in Grantham with a safe and welcoming space over the last two years.

Karen has come to know the women well and said they are “incredible” and “brave”.

She added: “I have had a really difficult time this year and being with them has helped me to cope because I see their bravery and determination.

“The progress of what they have done is amazing. We want to see them grow.”

Since the Ukrainian families have been in Grantham, Karen said that the children are now speaking and writing in English.

As a result, a woman now teaches the children how to speak Ukrainian and also about the culture so they “don’t forget their origins”, said Karen.

She added: “Most people have managed to get rental accommodation and make themselves a home.

“However, jobs are still a problem and it’s very hard to get skilled jobs.”

If any businesses would be happy to help any of the women with opportunities then they can contact Karen by email at karen.marlor@jubileegrantham.co.uk.

Anyone who may be interested in being a sponsor for Ukrainian families can also contact Karen as well.