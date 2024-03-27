Get ready for a day of family fun and fundraising as well as education and history this Easter Saturday.

Grantham Museum, on St Peter’s Hill, is gearing up for an exciting Easter Fair on from 11am to 3pm.

The event aims to raise funds for the museum's upkeep.

Easter fun at Grantham Museum this Saturday.

Councillor Tim Harrison will inaugurate the festivities with a ribbon cutting at 11am and there even be a special visit from the Easter Bunny.

With a variety of activities including face painting, local crafts, games, and a tempting Easter Egg Tombola, the fair promises something for everyone.

Attendees can expect a delightful day of community spirit and support for Grantham Museum.