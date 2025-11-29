A company that designs and builds promotional spaces for businesses has rebranded as it seeks to offer bigger and more immersive brand experiences.

Grantham-based company Rocket Exhibition Services has announced a new name and identity as Rocket-X.

The rebrand comes as the company expands beyond exhibitions into events, promotional spaces, interior projects and live experiences.

Rocket-X: Grantham firm takes brand experiences to the next level.

Rocket-X designs and builds promotional spaces for businesses, such as exhibition stands, pop-ups, and displays at events.

It also runs live events to help brands connect with audiences and creates branded interiors for offices, shops, and showrooms.

The company manages every step, from design and construction to setup and delivery.

From exhibitions to events, Rocket-X brings brands to life.

CEO Noel Reeves said Rocket-X reflects the company’s growth: “For over a decade, Rocket has been known for its craftsmanship and reliability in exhibition design and build.

“As our clients’ needs have evolved, so have we! Now creating experiences that live far beyond the show floor.

“Rocket-X reflects that journey perfectly.”

Noel started Rocket from his spare bedroom in 2009 and began trading in Grantham in 2012.

In 2016, his firm was named ‘Business of the Year’ at the Grantham Journal Business Awards.

A new website, launched on November 18 at www.rocket-x.com, showcases its recent projects and team stories.

Noel added: “It’s still Rocket, just with more firepower.”