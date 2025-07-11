“Every business has the chance to be recognised for the outstanding work that they do.”

These were the words of Alex Bates, managing director of Mark Bates Ltd which is a category sponsor at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025, having won two awards last year.

The firm took home both the Business Innovation Prize and the Business of the Year trophies.

Alex went onto say: “Mark Bates Ltd are proud to be sponsoring the Grantham Journal Business Awards again this year. The awards showcase what great local businesses we have in and around Grantham as well as the talented people who work in them.

“What is particularly nice about the awards is that any business whether big or small commercial or charitable all have a chance to win or be recognised for the outstanding work that they do.”

The event, sponsored by Pentangle Engineering Services and Enva, will be held in the stunning marquee at Arena UK Allington, on Friday, November 21.

There the finalists in our 10 categories will be treated to a drinks reception, sponsored by Listers, followed by a delicious meal.

The winners, including the winner of our special Judges’ Prestige Award, will then be unveiled during a glittering awards ceremony.

The website www.granthambusinessawards.co.uk has now opened for nominations and with 10 categories up for grabs, no matter what your line of business, there is bound to be something for you.

Pentangle Engineering Solutions

Readers and businesses can fill out a nomination pack online before the businesses are eligible for the next stage in the process. A panel of judges will consider all the applications and draw up a shortlist of three in each category.

Each of these three businesses will then be invited to the ceremony.

The categories are:

Best Social Enterprise (Sponsored by PVS Media)

PVS Media

This award is open to charities and social enterprises which can demonstrate significant commercial and social impact of their activities. Judges will want to see clear evidence of commercial awareness and innovative strategies that complement the altruistic aims of the organisation.

Business Innovation (Sponsored by South Kesteven District Council)

SKDC

This award celebrates new ideas, processes, products, services, technologies and applications that have had an impact on an organisation’s success. This award will go to the organisation that can best demonstrate an ability to create, grow and develop innovations or processes that substantially improve the commercial performance or prospects of the company.

Environmental Champion (Sponsored by Enva)

Enva

Presented to the business that can demonstrate a commitment to reduce its carbon footprint with projects such as cutting its use of fossil fuels, caring for the natural environment, improving the use of resources by cutting waste, reducing pollution and increasing its environmental understanding.

Customer Care (Open for sponsorship)

This award will go to an individual who stands out from the crowd, has an entrepreneurial spirit, demonstrates outstanding achievement and inspires others around them. The winner of this award will have been instrumental to the success of their business, growing the reputation of their business.

Best New Start-Up (Sponsored by Mark Bates Ltd)

Mark Bates Ltd

Has your business been a roaring success in its infancy? Has it exceeded all your expectations or is it exactly on the right track, looking strong and with excellent prospects for the future? You may be a one-man band looking to expand, or you may have started at a larger scale and already proved your ideas work. This award is open to companies in business for up to three years at the date of launch (Friday, June 20, 2025).

Employee of the Year (Open for sponsorship)

Individuals may nominate themselves or be nominated by their employers or colleagues. The judges will be looking for an outstanding contribution not only to the organisation and its success, but also to colleagues’ welfare and enhancing the working environment and customer experience.

Apprentice of the Year (Open for sponsorship)

This award is for the rising stars of tomorrow within a company apprentice scheme who have made an exceptional contribution to their workplace and can demonstrate commitment to personal development, dedication to career progression and outstanding levels of success.

John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year Award (Open for sponsorship)

This award is open to all independent retail businesses and will be awarded to the business that can best display ‘first- class’ customer service, market and customer engagement excellence, product and services innovation and differentiation, the ability to adapt to consumer/ trading trends.

Businessperson of the Year (Open for sponsorship)

This award will recognise the organisation, irrespective of size or sector, that can prove the customer really does come first. You will need to be able to demonstrate commercial success and strategies for growth whilst achieving excellence in looking after customers. The organisation must have objectives for high quality customer service and clear methods of monitoring and evaluating standards.

Business of the Year (Sponsored by Downtown)

Downtown logo

This award is open to a business trading for more than three years with a minimum of five employees that can show evidence of business growth, a commitment to the local community, a business strategy and vision for the next three to five years, proven success and achievement during the past two years, management with the ability to drive the business forward and a genuine commitment to staff.

From our shortlisted businesses, our panel of judges will also choose an overall winner to receive our Judges’ Prestige Award — entries are not accepted for this award.

With grateful thanks to our headline sponsor Pentangle Engineering Services, category sponsors Downtown, PVS Media and South Kesteven District Council, event programme sponsor Hood Parkes and Co, drinks reception sponsor Listers BMW, winner’s champagne sponsor Reflect Recruitment, table sponsor Domestic Bliss and trophy sponsor Iconic Engineering Solutions.

Iconic

Hood Parkes & Co

Listers

Domestic Bliss

Reflect Recruitment

MAKE A NOMINATION

Any business within the Grantham Journal’s news coverage area can enter from now until the deadline of Friday, September 5. Businesses can enter a maximum of three categories and should give as much information as possible. The entry form is at www.granthambusinessawards.co.ukwww.granthambusinessawards.co.uk

After the closing date, the judging panel will shortlist three finalists in each category. The three finalists in each will be contacted by the judges before the winner is revealed at the ceremony. Each entry will be measured against the category criteria and the judges' selected finalists will be announced in the Grantham Journal on Friday, September 20, ahead of the awards ceremony at Arena UK on Friday, November 21.