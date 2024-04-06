Business club meetings are “never dull”, writes Michelle Wright of the Grantham Business Club.

If the idea of networking for your job or business fills you with dread, I can’t think of a better place to start than at Grantham Business Club because it’s informal, laidback and even a good laugh!

Local businesses and its people are welcome at our Friday morning sessions, now based in the heart of Grantham at the Jubilee Life Centre where it is perfectly placed to bring local businesses together to work and help each other.

Grantham Business Club meetings are "never dull".

It’s a club, but not one that you need to be a member of, everybody is gratefully received and that is the overriding feedback from new people to come along recently - how welcoming and friendly it is, which is something that we try to embrace.

People also enjoy the diverse range of businesses in the room covering amongst others finance, marketing, HR, IT, sports, social media, photography and me, a personal stylist!

Everyone has an interesting story to tell so the networking sessions are never dull!

A Grantham Business Club meeting.

There is also a speaker spot every month giving us valuable insights into people’s work. If you can’t face the early morning, the club now has the retailer’s meeting which is specifically aimed at businesses working in the centre of town.

We have recognised that sometimes mornings can be difficult for some, so this meeting offers an alternative time slot of a Thursday evening, once a month.

It’s not easy to leave a shop unattended, which can be quite isolating so this group is perfect for meeting other retailers to see how they can help each other and to find out what opportunities and funding are available to them.

For more information on the Grantham Business Club and to book tickets, go to www.granthambusinessclub.

The next meetings are on Thursday, April 11 at 5.30pm at The Tap for the Retailers, and Friday, April 19 at, 7.30am at the Jubilee Life Centre for Grantham Business Club.