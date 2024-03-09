A church is holding a fashion event in May.

St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham is holding its fashion show and shopping event on Thursday, May 9, at 7.30pm.

Visitors will get the chance to explore ex-high street women’s clothing for all ages in sizes 6 to 24.

Organisers said the clothes on offer are “great prices for all seasons”.

Tickets are available to buy on the church website at www.stwulframs.org.uk or the parish office in Church Street.

Tickets cost £5 per person.

For more information email ghcentre@stwulframs.com or call 01476 561342.