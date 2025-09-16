Excavations at a historic manor site have uncovered more medieval stonework and pottery in the second weekend of a project to uncover the past.

More than 30 volunteers from Harlaxton History Society have made significant progress uncovering the village’s ‘lost manors’, aiming to record the three manor houses that predated the 19th-century New Manor.

Following a geophysical survey in May, volunteers surveyed a stretch of moat and excavated three trenches, reaching half a metre on September 13 and 14.

Community volunteers help trace Harlaxton’s history with lottery support. Photo: Supplied

Medieval stonework and pottery have begun to emerge, alongside evidence from the 17th–19th centuries.

Project lead Douglas Brown said: “We are now down about half a metre in our trenches and are starting to uncover medieval stonework and pottery – good evidence of the manorial complex that existed here 700 years ago.

“Added to the copious evidence we have in the form of finds from the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries, we are making good progress towards being able to prove the existence of these former manor houses, rediscovering a bit of our village’s history which has been forgotten.”

Unearthing the past: villagers reveal centuries-old secrets in Harlaxton. Photo: Supplied

The project has received £12,100 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, which supports initiatives that connect communities with their heritage.

Volunteers aged 7 to 70 began measuring moats, surveying sites and recording features from September 6–7.

Douglas added: “To all the people who play The National Lottery, we say thank you for helping us discover more about our precious village heritage.”

Volunteers uncover medieval remains at Harlaxton’s lost manor sites this September. Photo: Supplied

Excavation discovers medieval stonework and pottery at historic manor sites. Photo: Supplied

The excavation continues from Friday (September 19) promising more discoveries that shed light on Harlaxton’s past.

The Society, formed in 2022, aims to promote understanding of the local area’s history through open events, talks and digital resources.