Singer-songwriter Hermione Johnson is preparing for one of the biggest gigs of her career to date.

The Grantham artist has been selected to appear at Lincoln Live at the end of the month.

The two-day music festival showcases the best-up-and-coming talent from the area, with the teenage singer tasked with getting the party started on the main stage.

“When I got the email I was on the train and just started crying,” said Hermione, who is excited at the prospect of featuring at a festival.

“It’s been a big dream since I was little.

“I used to watch Holly Humberstone, who’s of course a Grantham girl, on stage at Glastonbury. And I’ve watched all the artists on stage at festivals, so it’s always been an ambition.

“When I got the email it was a shock moment: ‘wow, they want me’.

“And to find out it was on the main stage is even more amazing. Its a great opportunity and I’m really excited.”

The performers were handpicked by BBC Introducing DJ Dean Jackson, who is no stranger to unearthing hidden talent in the region.

Hermione is no stranger to singing in front of a large crowd, a video of her being picked out of an audience to perform Ordinary at an Alex Warren concert went viral with more than two million views on TikTok.

However, the 17-year-old music student admits she is feeling mixed emotions as the date fast approaches.

“I’ve been having cold feet moments, but then thinking this is my time to shine. I didn’t get selected for this for nothing,” Hermione said.

“There are more nerves than excitement at the minute, but I can’t wait for this day.”

Hermione will open the main stage on Saturday, August 30 at 1pm, kicking off the free event staged at Lincoln’s City Square, which is outside the Cornhill Market by the riverside.

“Hopefully the people of Grantham will come down and support, I want to make Grantham proud,” Hermione added.

“My family and friends can’t believe it, they’re so excited.”

You can find out more about Hermione’s music by searching Hermione on Spotify or HermioneJohnson_ on Tik Tok and Instagram.