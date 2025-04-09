Get ready for bingo and drag fun at a town pub.

The Royal Queen in Grantham will host an exciting Drag Bingo Night on Thursday, April 17, featuring three talented performers from The Trent Sisters – Palma Violet, Lushies Lips, and Foxi Cummings.

The event promises a night of live singing, lip-syncing, insult comedy, and adult games. Tickets are £10 and include a glass of prosecco on arrival.

The show will run from 7pm to midnight and offers a fun-filled evening with interactive bingo and a raffle.

Landlord Sarah Rudkin said she had organised a series of events at the beginning of the year after wanting to offer something “different” for customers and Grantham residents.

“Our events are hopefully something people don’t have access to all the time in Grantham without having to drive, pick a designated driver, etc.,” she said.

This included regular drag acts and bingo nights.

“We’re open to trying new things that people want us to put on.”

Local food vendor Nathan’s Kitchen will also be on-site for guests to enjoy before the show.

Tickets are limited, and the event is not for the faint-hearted, with adult humour and crudeness throughout the night.

Any money raised by the drag trio will go to a charity of their choice.