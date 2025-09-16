A thriving business stocking curated homeware and gifts is all set to move into a brand-new premises — but will remain in the town where it all began.

Grantham-based Alexander Kent Interiors will open its doors in a brand-new location on Conduit Lane this September.

Founded in 2020 during lockdown as a small online store, owner Alexander Smyth transformed his passion for stylish, beautifully curated homeware into his own business.

Alexander Smyth in his shop, Alexander Kent Interiors. Photo: Supplied

Just a year later, in August 2021, Alexander opened his first shop in the George Shopping Centre. Starting with only a handful of home accessories, the store has since blossomed into a destination for home fragrance, gifts, and elegant homeware.

“The last four years have been such a rewarding journey,” said Alexander.

“We’ve grown from very humble beginnings, and I couldn’t be prouder of what our shop has become. None of it would have been possible without the loyalty and encouragement of our customers.”

Alexander Kent Interiors' new location on Conduit Lane. Photo: Supplied

Alexander Kent Interiors' current shop in the George Shopping Centre, which will remain open until late September. Photo: Supplied

The upcoming move marks an exciting new chapter for the business, as it moves opposite the Conduit Tea Garden and beside the recently refurbished marketplace.

With plenty of nearby parking, the shop will be more accessible and convenient for visitors, Alexander explained, and will also bring together everything customers already love about Alexander Kent Interiors.

There will also be some brand-new collections making their way onto the shop floor, soon to be revealed.

“We’re so excited to welcome both our loyal customers and new faces into our beautiful new space,” Alexander added.

Alexander Kent Interiors' new location on Conduit Lane. Photo: Supplied

“This move gives us the opportunity to showcase more of what we do best — helping people find those perfect touches to make a house feel like a home.”

The current shop at the George Shopping Centre will continue trading until late September, when the new Conduit Lane location officially opens its doors.