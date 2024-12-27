A landmark restaurant property is going up for sale in Bottesford for offers in the region of £1.25 million.

Savills has brought to market at 1&3 Market Street, currently operating as Paul’s Restaurant since 1999. The property will be offered on a vacant basis.

The 19th century, two-storey property comprises an attractive collection of period brick built buildings across 0.26 acres (0.10 hectares), under pitched tiled roofs.

It is configured in two distinct parts, the first being Paul’s Restaurant with principal restaurant areas, lounge, wine lounge, kitchen, welfare facilities and ancillary store at ground floor, with a self-contained, well-appointed three bedroom flat with kitchen, living room, bathroom and large roof terrace to the first floor.

Adjoining the restaurant is self-contained house, formerly The Belvoir Coffee House, providing living room, dining room, reception room, kitchen and WC at ground floor with four bedrooms, office, bathroom and shower room at first floor.

Outside, the restaurant benefits from an extensive car park accessed directly off Market Street with attractive outside terraced seating area, while the neighbouring house benefits from independent gated access leading through to a large courtyard within which are situated various outbuildings.

Victor Ktori in the commercial agency team in Nottingham, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to acquire a popular restaurant property in a prime location within Bottesford.

“The property has development potential and so we expect a range of interest from owner occupiers to potential developers.”