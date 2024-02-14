A town centre pub has been taken over by new owners.

The Sir Isaac Newton on High Street, Grantham, closed its doors on January 17 promising “exciting things happening soon”.

However, it’s now been confirmed that the landlord will be moving on and that Bierkeller has taken over the venue.

The Sir Isaac Newton pub on Grantham High Street. | Image: Sir Isaac Newton Facebook

The former landlord, Geoff Hopkins, posted on social media recently: "To all the faithful customers who stuck by us in transforming the Isaac into a safe, friendly venue, we would like to offer our sincere thanks for your support.

“Sadly, our journey has now ended, and we move to pastures new.

“The takeover of the pub by Bierkeller is now complete, but unfortunately, I shall not be remaining to see what will happen to the pub as I am moving to another place within the company.

“I wish Bierkeller, and particularly my customers and staff, all the very best for the future and thank you."

The Facebook page today (Wednesday) advertised Valentine’s Day, however, it tagged the former owners Amber Taverns and the venue reportedly remains closed.

Bierkeller has also now responded.

Dave Howarth, brand manager for Bierkeller said: “We have completed the purchase of the Sir Isaac Newton and will be starting work on some exciting reopening plans and refurbishment with a new concept.”

He said further details would be updated once work on the project had begun.