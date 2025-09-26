A free exhibition of postcards celebrating Margaret Thatcher will open next week.

Running at Grantham’s Union Street Gallery from Wednesday, October 1, to Friday, October 31, the Thatcher Postcard Exhibition will showcase a large and diverse collection exploring the town’s history, political moments, and the former Prime Minister’s legacy.

The exhibition forms one of several community-led events during Thatcherfest, which marks 100 years since Thatcher’s birth.

Visitors can also design their own postcard to feature in the display.

South Kesteven District Council has been encouraging residents to get creative, with postcards inspired by themes such as architecture, nature, people and events.

Submissions can be paintings, photographs, digital art or other mediums, provided they fit postcard size (148mm x 105mm).

All entries handed in to the gallery by October 31 will become part of the wider exhibition.

Coun Paul Stokes (Ind), deputy leader and cabinet member for arts and culture, said previously that the project aimed to celebrate Grantham’s heritage, from its green parks and historic figures to its factories and gingerbread traditions.

Further events can be found on Grantham Guildhall’s website.