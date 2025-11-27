Exhibits revealed local wartime links and training for airborne forces at the weekend.

Grantham House hosted a unique glimpse into the airborne history of the Second World War, attracting about 700 visitors.

The Soldiers from the Sky exhibition, part of South Kesteven District Council’s National Lottery Heritage Fund Airborne Heritage trail programme, brought rare military memorabilia to the town for the first time.

Members of the Airborne Riders association visiting Grantham House during the Soldiers from the Sky exhibition. Photo: Supplied

The exhibition combined military history with local heritage, offering visitors a vivid insight into the experiences of British, Polish and American forces in Lincolnshire during the Second World War.

A highlight was a British Sten gun retrieved from the 1944 Battle of Arnhem, a key relic from the operation that became famously known as “a bridge too far”.

Exhibits from the Airborne Assault Museum at Imperial War Museum Duxford illustrated the weight and equipment carried by British paratroopers, with uniformed mannequins showing how they prepared for Operation Market Garden.

A Sir Winston Churchill re-enactor posed for photographs at the Soldiers from the Sky exhibition. Photo: Supplied

Visitors also saw a Second World War parachute, two-day ration packs and wartime artefacts that reflected the local connections of airborne training.

Displays told the stories of Harlaxton Manor’s wartime role, the mid-air collision of two US aircraft at Carlton Scroop that killed decorated veterans, and the American eve-of-D-Day mission from RAF North Witham.

Members of the Airborne Riders association attended on Sunday, while a Sir Winston Churchill re-enactor proved popular for photographs.

A viewing room featured rare American video footage shot at RAF North Witham in 1944.