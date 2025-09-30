An intimate immersive show will explore life after conflict and the search for equality.

Grantham Guildhall Arts Centre will host a unique performance, Eloquence of Being, on Saturday, October 4.

The show adapts the poetry of local writer Mike Alderson into an immersive blend of physical theatre, dance, and spoken word.

The narrative follows an ex-soldier navigating life after conflict, confronting identity, disconnection, and the pursuit of equality.

Audiences will sit close to the action, experiencing the intensity and vulnerability of the characters, enhanced by a carefully crafted soundscape instead of traditional music.

The cast is diverse, featuring neurodiverse performers, artists with physical disabilities, and actors of varying generations.

Alderson himself performs, bringing his poetry vividly to life.

Following the show, attendees can join a Q&A session to discuss the themes explored, which organisers describe as challenging but essential.

Tickets cost £14, including a £2 booking fee, with doors opening at 7pm and the performance beginning at 7.30pm, concluding around 9.15pm.