A magical opportunity to feel the magic of Christmas in a real castle is available for families in the run up to the big day.

Returning after a two-year hiatus, Belvoir Castle’s A Magical Night Before Christmas opened its doors to the public on Saturday (November 29), and the fairytale Leicestershire home of the Duke and Duchess of Rutland, is now open to visitors until Tuesday December 30.

Tickets can be booked on the Belvoir Castle website at belvoircastle.com/christmas

A Magical Night Before Christmas at Belvoir Castle. Photo: Amanda Forman

A Magical Night Before Christmas at Belvoir Castle. Photo: Amanda Forman

Welcome to A Magical Night Before Christmas at Belvoir Castle. Photo: Amanda Forman

A Magical Night Before Christmas at Belvoir Castle will offer its visitors the opportunity to tour the early 19th Century historic home decorated in all its splendour for the festive season, including a 20ft tall Christmas tree named ‘The Wishing Tree’ on display in the Guard Room, on which anyone is invited to hang a decoration bearing their very own Christmas wish.

Visitors can also admire the impressive gingerbread replica of Belvoir Castle created by Michele Walters, an accomplished cake artist based in Oakham, and visit Santa in his Grotto in The Old Kitchen who will be available for visits every day in December, accompanied by his elves.

Michele Walters from Love Life Eat Cake creating a gingerbread replica of Belvoir Castle. Photo: Amanda Forman

A Magical Night Before Christmas at Belvoir Castle. Photo: Amanda Forman

Through the festive period there will be Christmas carols sung by local school choirs and groups, performed on the special stage installed in The Ballroom, and guests of all ages can take part in a fun quest through the Castle to find the mischievous Christmas mice which are hiding in nooks and crannies throughout is many rooms – with a prize at the end of the trail.