With just days to go until the town’s festive lights dazzle residents, a town centre is preparing for a day packed with seasonal celebrations.

The Christmas Fayre on Market Place and Westgate, Grantham, will take place on Sunday, (November 30), from 11am to 5pm, with the lights switch-on at 4.30pm.

Visitors can explore more than 35 stalls offering handmade gifts, seasonal treats, and unique crafts, ideal for early Christmas shopping.

Wide Westgate will host a traditional funfair with rides and carnival favourites, while the town centre will feature a magical Christmas Film Trail.

Families can pick up trail sheets from the Outwood CIC stall or the Guildhall box office and uncover clues hidden in shop windows, completing the trail to earn a festive treat.

Entertainment takes centre stage throughout the day, with performances by Grantham School of Dancing, Elf Antics, Hattie Johnson, Lilly McPhilbin, Jodie State, Sam Bickmore, The Winter Princesses, Polka Dot Pantomimes, and the returning Pop-Up Choir, led by Elaine Bishop.

Princesses will be meeting and greeting from 11am to 1pm, ahead of their 2.30pm stage performance.

Singer, director, and producer Hattie Johnson is set to delight audiences at Grantham’s festive celebrations.

The choir invites anyone to join in learning a festive song before performing live – no experience is required.

The headline act, Hattie Johnson, will take the main stage at 4pm.

The Grantham-born singer, director, and producer is celebrated for her dynamic stage presence and acclaimed UK theatre productions, including her show Revisiting Amy.

Additional attractions include Santa’s Grotto with free photos, the Elf Bubble and Balloon entertainers, festive face painting, the Snow Globe experience, crown-making workshops with the Winter Princesses, wood craft activities with Simon Kieffer from Outwood CIC, and a 360 Disco Booth and gaming bus (Grantham Guildhall).

Deputy council leader Paul Stokes (Ind) said the event “gives even the grumpiest Grinch the chance to make merry in Grantham, with Christmassy elves and carollers adding to the festive fayre of the market stalls”.

Arts and cultural services manager for SKDC, Jade Porter, added: "The town’s Christmas tree is up and decorated, so bring your holiday spirit and be part of the biggest event of Grantham's year."