From the hallowed halls of RuPaul's Drag Race UK to the bright lights of the stage, audiences next month will be served up some fierce realness as they welcome a TV drag icon.

Grantham's Guildhall Theatre will light up with the glamour and excitement of drag as Baga Chipz performs for one night only on Thursday, March 21.

Baga Chipz rose to prominence by competing in the inaugural season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK in 2019.

Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz is coming to Grantham.

Her infectious personality and quick wit endeared her to audiences, earning her a spot in the hearts of fans across the nation.

With memorable performances and an unmistakable style, Baga Chipz became one of the standout stars of the season.

Since Drag Race UK, Baga Chipz has continued to captivate audiences with live performances and television appearances.

She later showcased her talents on the international stage, competing in RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs The World, where she solidified her status as a force to be reckoned with in the drag world.

Get ready for Baga Chipz's electrifying drag performance.

Now, fans in Grantham will have the opportunity to experience the magic of Baga Chipz live and in person.

‘An Evening with Baga Chipz!' promises live vocals, comedy, and high-energy performances.

For fans eager to meet the drag superstar, meet-and-greet tickets are available for £35.

This exclusive experience offers fans the chance to meet Baga Chipz in person and snap a photo with the queen herself.

The meet-and-greet session in the Newton Room will precede the main event from 6pm to 7pm.

Tickets for the performance, suitable for ages 16+, are available in three bands: Band A tickets £25, Band C £18.

Book your tickets now for an evening filled with laughter, music, and unforgettable entertainment by visiting https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/.

Don't miss Baga Chipz's charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent live in Grantham.