An award-winning organist is set to perform light popular music at a town theatre.

Grantham Guildhall will host a special concert on Monday, October 27, featuring top UK organist Rod Pooley.

Performing on the world-renowned Böhm Sempra Digital Orchestra Organ, Rod will present an evening of light popular music suitable for everyone.

Rod has been one of the UK’s leading organists and keyboard players for over 40 years. He is a two-time National Organist of the Year and winner of the 1988 Yamaha Electone Festival.

Apart from his solo performances, he leads the Hammond Jazz and Funk band “The Drawtones”, which has appeared on Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club main stage.

A business owner in Grantham with his fiancée Rhohima Khanam-Ali, Rod also serves as the UK’s exclusive dealer for Böhm organs and keyboards.

Tickets are £12, with the show starting at 7.30pm.