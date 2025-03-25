Experts are carrying out tests to try to solve the mystery of why a section of town river turned blue.

A section of the River Witham in Wyndham Park, Grantham, appeared to have turned cloudy blue on Friday (March 21).

Ian Simmons, of Grantham RiverCare, took a sample of the water to pass onto Anglian Water for testing.

The section of river through Wyndham Park in Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography

LincsOnline now understands that Anglian Water has sent these samples off to its lab and is awaiting results of what has caused the change in colour, with answers due in the coming days.

This is the third time this section of the river has turned a different colour, after it turned green in 2023 and red in 2024.

It is thought that the cause may be traced back to impact of waste from businesses — but no firm conclusions have been reached.

